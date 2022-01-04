Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan, in view of the forecast of rains in the city, on Tuesday declared an emergency and directives officers concerned to remain vigilant.

Asadullah directed that heavy machinery including de-watering pumps should be placed at the main streets and low lying areas of the city before the rains.

He directed the Superintending Engineers of all the districts would remain present in their respective divisions with their subordinate staff, an official of water board informed.

The MD also directed all the Chief Engineers for monitoring performance of their respective superintendents and executive engineers.

He said all supply and drainage pumping stations should be kept running with the help of generators in case of discontinuation of electricity, he said.