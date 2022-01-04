UrduPoint.com

Water Board Declares Emergency In View Of Expected Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan, in view of the forecast of rains in the city, on Tuesday declared an emergency and directives officers concerned to remain vigilant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan, in view of the forecast of rains in the city, on Tuesday declared an emergency and directives officers concerned to remain vigilant.

Asadullah directed that heavy machinery including de-watering pumps should be placed at the main streets and low lying areas of the city before the rains.

He directed the Superintending Engineers of all the districts would remain present in their respective divisions with their subordinate staff, an official of water board informed.

The MD also directed all the Chief Engineers for monitoring performance of their respective superintendents and executive engineers.

He said all supply and drainage pumping stations should be kept running with the help of generators in case of discontinuation of electricity, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Water All Rains

Recent Stories

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

3 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested

Two accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

3 minutes ago
 Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects plea to stop demolition of M ..

Supreme Court rejects plea to stop demolition of Madina Mosque in Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.