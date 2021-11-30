Water Board demolishes illegal hydrant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti-theft Cell of Karachi Water and Sewerage board on Tuesday conducted a major operation against illegal hydrants in Mangopir District West and demolished them.

The action was taken on the instructions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said a statement.

Heavy machinery, pumps, generators and hundreds of foot pipes have been seized during the operation and cases will be registered against the accused at the concerned police station.

Incharge of Anti-theft Cell Abdul Wahid Sheikh supervised the operation said that the operation would also be extended to other areas of the city.

During the operation, three illegal connections of four inches lines were disconnected.