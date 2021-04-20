UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Board Is Most Corrupt Organization: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

Water Board is most corrupt organization: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) was a most corrupt organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) was a most corrupt organization.

He alleged that the Board minted money on water tankers and water supplied through them in no time.

He stated this while talking to media persons after meeting with Managing Director of the KW&SB at his office here.

Khurrum alleged that the Board collected piles of money for the provincial ministers in the province.

He said that the citizens of the metropolis were facing severe shortage of water as he received a deluge of calls daily to this effect.

He said, 'We are receiving complaints from Saddar, Burns Road, Korangi, Clifton and other areas of the city.'

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Road Korangi Saddar Money Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Athletics Federation suspended

6 minutes ago

Stalker arrested from Taylor Swift’s apartment i ..

12 minutes ago

Total of 44 Terrorist Attacks Were Prevented in Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Reserves Right to Expel U ..

5 minutes ago

EU to rule on J&J shot safety

9 minutes ago

7745 people received Covid-19 vaccination in last ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.