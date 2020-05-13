Water Board lambasted for artificial shortage of water in city Karachi

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA)-Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar, on Wednesday took exception to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) for creating artificial shortage of water in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA)-Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar, on Wednesday took exception to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) for creating artificial shortage of water in the city.

He said that severe shortage of water had been witnessed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's block numbers 12 to 20, according to a news release here.

He alleged that the water hydrants in the city were the cause of the water shortage.

He further said that the citizens were being provided with water until the hydrants were not functional.

He said that the water mafia was selling water at high rates in the city.

He demanded of the water board authorities for supplying water to the people with honesty and did not bother them to hold protests.