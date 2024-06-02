Water chiller, fans donated to hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A water chiller and electric fans were donated to a teaching hospital, GM Abad by the Patient Welfare Society here on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Shahzad received the donation from Syed Babar Hussain Sha, Society’s President.

Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique and others were present on the occasion.

MS Dr Asif Shahzad appreciated the noble efforts of the society.