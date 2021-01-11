UrduPoint.com
Water Chlorination Of Tanks At Darosh Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Water chlorination of tanks at Darosh held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower Hassan Abid, water chlorination of all water tanks in subdivision Drosh is being undertaken to facilitate people.

Assistant Commissioner Drosh, Abdul Haq, along with Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Shoukat Khan, supervised the chlorination activity.

The purpose of chlorination is to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

