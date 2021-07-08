Water closure schedule for Nusrat division Nawabshah canals announced

The Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat division Shaheed Benazir Abad Thursday announced the water closure schedule due to shortage of water in Rohri canal

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat division Shaheed Benazir Abad Thursday announced the water closure schedule due to shortage of water in Rohri canal.

According to a handout issued here, Executive Engineer Nusrat division Shaheed Benazir Abad said that various minors from Nusrat branch including Jalbani miner, Chaheen miner, chehoo miner and kot laaloo miner will be closed from July 9 to July 16.