UrduPoint.com

Water Conservation Must As Country Feared To Face Drought Till 2025: Sherry

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Water conservation must as country feared to face drought till 2025: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the whooping impacts of climate change were putting pressure on the country's water resources that need to be conserved as it could cause drought in the country till 2025.

The Federal Minister released a short documentary of over two-minute elaborating the environmental hazards faced by the country due to global warming and climate change.

Sherry said the environmental crisis has become the biggest challenge of the 21st century. "Environmental degradation has become a crisis for the entire world and Pakistan has come in the fore front of environmental crisis. We will have to consider that Pakistan is simultaneously facing three crisis of climate change, nature degradation and rising pollution", she underlined.

The Minister in the short documentary precisely highlighted the multifaceted risks of natural calamities faced by the country.

"We will have to protect our water resources, rivers, oceans, air and land from increasing pollution. Our rivers are not only our assets but a guarantee to our food, economy and ecology's survival. If we failed to protect our rivers then Pakistan will face water scarcity by 2025," she said.

"We are witnessing abnormal rise in temperature, forest fires, heat waves, drought smog, and other environmental issues from our bare eyes", she said.

The Minister highlighted that three cities of Pakistan namely Jacobabad, Dadu and Turbat have been recorded the hottest cities in the past three years.

Due to temperature rise, she said the country has also witnessed a glacial lake outburst flood at Shisper Glacier, adding, "at one side our glaciers are melting rapidly and on the other hand our rivers are drying up." Pakistan, she said only contributed less than one percent to global GHG emissions but these emissions had created a climate crisis for us.

"If we did not control the impacts of climate change then it will become a serious risk for our coming generations", she added.

Safe, clean and healthy environment was only possible when every citizen would ensure his or her moral and national responsibilities, the minister said.

She concluded her message on the note saying, "We all have only one planet and should protect every living creature on it. Do not delay, protect environment for your present and future."

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Flood Water Sherry Rehman Drought Turbat Jacobabad Dadu Moral All From

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

19 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

35 minutes ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

45 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.