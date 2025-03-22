Water Conservation National Obligation, Imperative For Development: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, while describing water conservation as the national responsibility of every individual, Saturday said it was essential to effectively tackle environmental challenges and achieve the development goals set under the 5Es framework.
In a message on the World Water Day, he linked water conservation to the country’s broader goals of energy sustainability, equity and export-oriented growth.
"Energy generation, agricultural exports, and social justice all depend on the wise use of water," he said reinforcing the interconnectedness of water with the nation's long-term economic and social aspirations.
He stressed that water was not only "the soul of life" but also a cornerstone for building prosperous and developed economies.
"Water is the lifeblood of agriculture, industry, energy and daily life. However, Pakistan is grappling with two starkly contrasting realities: increasing flood risks due to climate change, and the rapidly depleting water reserves that threaten the foundations of our development," he remarked.
Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable development, Ahsan Iqbal outlined the key components of the country's 5Es vision under the “URAAN PAKISTAN” initiative.
"Environment is a vital pillar of this vision," he said adding that the government was taking multifaceted actions to manage water resources more effectively.
These measures include the construction of new dams, the implementation of modern irrigation systems, the promotion of water recycling, and the adoption of smart water management technologies.
In a call to action, the minister urged citizens to adopt responsible water usage practices in their daily lives. "On this World Water Day, I appeal to every Pakistani to avoid wastage and to conserve water at home, in offices, factories, and on farms. Let us all make water conservation a national duty," he added.
Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope for a future where Pakistan ensures clean, safe and abundant water for generations to come. "Together, we can create an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and developed Pakistan," he affirmed.
