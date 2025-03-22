Water Conservation Shared Responsibility: CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that water is a symbol of life and a guarantee for a secure future for coming generations.
In her message on World Water Day, the CM said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also forbade the wastage of water, stressing that its conservation is a shared responsibility.
The chief minister added that every drop is precious, and there is a need to raise public awareness to prevent water wastage in daily life. She expressed concern over the rapid depletion of water resources due to population growth, climate change, and negligence.
Without proper conservation measures, future generations may face severe water shortages, she added.
CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of practical steps to ensure efficient water use and conservation. She suggested that rainwater storage and underground tanks could be utilised for irrigation purposes. Urging immediate action, she said, “Save water—this is the time to act. Use water responsibly for the survival of future generations.”
