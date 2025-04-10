Open Menu

Water Conservation Vital For Survival Of Humanity

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said on Thursday that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had stopped his followers from wasting water and making it impure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said on Thursday that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had stopped his followers from wasting water and making it impure.

He said this while addressing a seminar on 'Conservation of Water Resources and Responsibilities of 'Mehrab and Minbar' in the light of teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)" held at Aiwan-e-Auqaf here.

He said that water was a great blessing of the Allah Almighty and it's conservation was essential for survival of humanity.

Dr Tahir Raza said, "It is our prime responsibility to value water and make all possible efforts to conserve it.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Religious Affairs Director General Khalid Mehmood Sindhu, LUMS University Professor Dr Muhammad Ahsan Rana and other Ulema said that in the Holy Quran importance of water had been highlighted almost 58 times.

They said that survival of every creature on earth was linked with water. On Friday, at 'Juma' congregations, importance of water conservation would be highlighted in mosques under Punjab Auqaf Department campaign.

