Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The government on Wednesday launched National Programme for Improvement of Water Courses and backyard poultry farming in Gilgit Baltistan under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme to promote and develop the agriculture and livestock sectors in these areas.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan launched the project.

In the inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Governor, Chief Minister, provincial minister, secretaries and Jahangir Khan Tareen, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that incumbent government gave agriculture a great importance and PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme was initiated to bring changes in traditional outlook of agriculture and to bring it in line with the modern demands.

There were 13 projects in which all the provincial governments and departments stakeholders and the subject projects were designed and would subsequently be executed in collaboration with all the stakeholders.

Federal minister said that all these projects were basically linked with food self-sufficiency and zero hunger as it was stressed by the prime minister in his maiden speech to the nation.

The backyard poultry will equip the households with moderate means with enough resources to fulfill their protein deficiencies and also attain financial self-sufficiency, he added.

On Backyard poultry an amount of Rs 0.33 billion would be spent federal share would be Rs 0.07 billion and 0.15 million vaccinated poultry birds would be provided to farmers.

Mehboob Sultan said that this project will empower our womenfolk, for this will take limited capital and space with bright chances to bring more profit.

On the conservation of water, the Federal Minister said that Rs 200 billion would be spent and the federal share was Rs 62.07 billion