Water Crisis Hits Chak Jalal Din Mir Haider Colony
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 11:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The residents of Chak Jalal Din Mir Haider Colony in Union Council 90 are grappling with a severe water shortage that has persisted for many days.
The issue stems from a technical fault in the tube well's motor, which needs replacement.
The malfunctioning tube well has gone dry, causing significant distress for the residents.
Exploiting the situation, a "tanker mafia" is charging residents exorbitant rates for water supply, while private tube wells are also taking advantage, further
straining the finances of local people.
Despite repeated complaints, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staff have not taken prompt action to resolve the issue.
The residents are demanding WASA to restore an uninterrupted water supply.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wahab calls for separate PSDP package for Karachi29 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Medical College Peshawar holds convocation38 minutes ago
-
Governor KP stresses role of all parties in development of country48 minutes ago
-
Heatwave persists in city, though mercury drops slightly58 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh, other personalities attend annual breakfast at Turkish Consulate58 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates newly elected body of Larkana press club1 hour ago
-
NOC mandatory for sacrificial animals’ hide collection: DC1 hour ago
-
APPSMA delegation calls on Punjab governor1 hour ago
-
Ulema delegation calls on governor, extends congratulations1 hour ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts session on Poetry2 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting boxing event, hails Pakistani origin on his victory2 hours ago
-
Harassment of women serious issue, families cannot protect them daily: Fauzia Waqar3 hours ago