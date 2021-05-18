Water crisis surges at Adiala Road

The residents of Adiala road Jahrahi Stop and adjacent areas are facing acute water shortage for the last several days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The residents of Adiala road Jahrahi Stop and adjacent areas are facing acute water shortage for the last several days.

The influential of the area were seemed helpless, to resolve the issue.

The residents including, Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas,Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem,Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak,Sajjad Sadiq threatened to lodge a protest against Water and Sanitation Agency WASA for not providing the water.

A complainant of Adiala road Tariq Khan said "we have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. He said "we can't afford a water tank that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs 18,00 twice in a week to get water from this source". Another resident Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices. A complainant Aziz Malik said repeated complaints have lodged but no action is taken to provide the basic need.