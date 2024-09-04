Water demand for crops in Sindh,Punjab overlooked for three decades: Experts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Irrigation and soil experts have said that for the past three decades, the accurate assessment of water demand for wheat and cotton crops in Sindh and Punjab has been overlooked. They highlighted the urgent need for renewed research into how shallow groundwater depths contribute to meeting these essential crops' water requirements.

These insights were brought to light during the final PhD seminar titled "Water Requirements of Wheat and Cotton Crops under Varying Water Table Depths," presented by Nazar Gul, a PhD scholar from the Department of Land and Water Management, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, at the Senate Hall. The seminar was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari. In his presentation, Nazar Gul emphasized that despite wheat and cotton being vital crops in Sindh, their precise water requirements have not been studied for decades. He warned that modern challenges like global warming and the introduction of new crop varieties could significantly alter these requirements, especially concerning the role of groundwater.

He further explained that due to a lack of updated knowledge, farmers often over-irrigate their fields, leading to the waste of precious freshwater resources and causing a rise in groundwater levels, which in turn results in water-logging and salinity issues.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari underscored the significance of this research, stating that it not only enhances farmers' understanding but also provides crucial guidance for policymakers. "Recognizing groundwater's role is essential for efficient water resource management at the farm level," he remarked.

External reviewer Prof. Dr. Kamran Ansari, Director of the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, stressed the necessity of incorporating groundwater data into irrigation planning. He also called for further research to explore the effects of saline and poor-quality groundwater on crop yields. Retired Professor Dr. Shafi Muhammad Kori praised the research, stating that it will empower farmers with the knowledge they need to optimize irrigation practices based on varying groundwater levels, thereby achieving higher yields for wheat and cotton.

The Chairman of the department of land and water management Professor Dr. Munir Ahmed Mangrio highlighted that groundwater's importance cannot be overlooked. He emphasized the need for farmer training on proper water use to meet the water demands of wheat and cotton crops effectively. The event was attended by faculty members, students and researchers.