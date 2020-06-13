Water discharge from Tarbela, Chashma being increased: IRSA

Keeping in view the water situation and availability at different barrages, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday increased water outflow from Tarbela and Chashma

According to IRSA data, water discharge from Tarbela is being creased to 120,000 cusecs from 100, 000 cusecs and Chashma to 175,000 cusecs from 160,000 cusecs.

Despite Punjab's request, Mangla outflows are not being reduced as flows in Chenab River has tumbled about 7,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 274,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 333,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.

04 feet, which was 67.04 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 147,700 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.35 feet, which was 169.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 171,400, 145,300 and 46,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 83,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala