Water Disposal Arrangements Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Water disposal arrangements reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Aurangzaib Awan Khan, paid visit to the city areas and reviews the water disposal situation after heavy rain.

He directed the officials to get clear all important roads and low lying areas of rainwater and asked district officers to monitor the drainage process.

He further said that Metropolitan corporation drainage operation was being monitored and instructions were issued to Municipal corporation and related departments to keep all machinery in the field, adding, the operation would continue until the low lying areas were cleared.

He urged the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures during rain and clarified that efforts were being made to resolve the problems of the citizens within the available resources.

