Water Disposal Remain Under Progress In Submerged Area

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:35 PM

The disposal of accumulated rainwater in low lying submerged areas of urban localities of Hyderabad district remained under progress under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The disposal of accumulated rainwater in low lying submerged areas of urban localities of Hyderabad district remained under progress under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, the concerned departments have been engaged in de-watering the submerged areas of Shahbaz Building, Thandi Sarak, Latifabad Unit-2, Hali Road, Haider Chowk, Gari Khata, Qazi Qayoum Road, Latifabad Unit-7 Underpass, Mehmood Garden, Wahdat Colony, Daudpota library Road and Alamdar Chowk to Bhitai Town.

After yesterday's heavy downpour, the Deputy Commissioner along with Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners visited areas of the district and personally monitored the de-watering process till Saturday morning.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naim Ahmed Shaikh also visited the low lying areas and different pumping stations and issued directives of early disposal of accumulated rainwater.

