Water Disposals Being Made Functional To Resolve Sewerage Issues: XEN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :XEN Mujahid Khan Chandia on Sunday said that work continued at a rapid pace to make closed water disposals operational under the special campaign to resolve sewerage-related issues across the district.

During his visit to different sites of the city, the XEN said that Chief Municipal Corporation Rana Hamid Raza has directed officers concerned to resolve sewerage issues on priority. He said that municipal corporation was striving hard to ensure maximum relief to the masses.

He said that eight disposal wells of the municipal corporation were closed and the cleanliness was pending which resulted in sewerage overflow.

XEN Mujahid Khan Chanida said that work has been started with a rapid pace to make all disposal stations functional adding that it would resolve 50 percent of sewerage issues of the city. He said that he himself was monitoring the operation and added that cleaning work of the disposal wells would be completed soon.

