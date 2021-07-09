Water dispute takes 3 lives, injures 2 in DG Khan

D.G.Khan, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident, took place near Kot Haibat area of Dera Ghazi Khan district, police reported on Thursday.

According to the details, two groups exchanged firing to settle a water dispute at Kot Haibat area.

Resultantly, three people died on the spot while the two others sustained injuries took to near by hospital for medical treatment.

No arrest is made so far till the filling of this report. However, police have dispatched a team to arrest the perpetrators of crime allegedly involved in this gruesome tragedy.