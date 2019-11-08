Water Distribution Project Suffers Massive Irregularities ,corruption

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Water distribution network for Rawalpindi from Khanpur dam suffered from malpractice and corruption , resulting in the project could not completed within stipulated time frame ,This has been revealed in a report available with Online that the prime object of the project was to inject 19.6 million gallon water to the water starved city Rawalpindi on daily basis and the project was to be completed in three phases and with its completion some 0.4 million population of the city was to be benefitted.

The estimated cost of the project was Rs 1.57 billion.Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Cantonment board were designated as execution agenciesIt has been revealed in the report that funds worth of 20 million were diverted to Cantonment Board Rawalpindi by unauthorized method.

The officers deputed on the project bought luxurious vehicle from the funds allocated for the construction of water pipeline and caused massive delay in the construction work.The report says that the corrupt officer embedded in the project awarded water distribution network from Khan pure dam worth Rs 618 million to a blue eyed firm Saddat Enterprises without any competitive basis and allegedly given undue favors to the company by breaching the prescribed rules and procedure.The management of the project awarded contract worth of Rs 1.36 billion to three incompetent companies namely Sadaat and Chaudhry Constructions, which caused huge financial loss to the national exchequer, the report says.The cost of the project escalated manifold due to the delay in the execution of the project and the nation had to suffered RS 181 million loss as the PC 1 of the project was not complied with its letter and spirit, it has been transpired in the report .

The report gives startling revelation by stating that contract Phase 111 worth of Rs 690 million was awarded to a private company without unloading tender document from PPR website, resulting in the nation kitty was to endure massive financial loss.Phase two of the project was to install 7800 water meter in the city and Rs 21.5 million was earmarked for it but the private company to which the work was assigned did not completed this project even though the amount was released to it.The execution authorities RCB and CCB did not comply with the promised it made with the Federal government and show reluctance to inject their amount Rs 58 million to the project and their dilly dally tactic caused further delay in the completion of the project , the source told.Under the auspices of the federal government ,the sample from the water coming from khanpur dam was tested to ascertain the quality of the water being provided to the city residence and it was transpired from the laboratory report that water being supplied to the city is not up to the standard.The lab report says that out of 10 sample only 4 sample was declared safe for drinking and the remaining sample were declared inconsumable because the over head tanks are not cleaned and underground tanks contained dust ,polythene, shoppers , bricks and wire covered with dirted water and some valve were found in the waste water drain and this polluted water is breeding bacteria in the city causing the spread of the diseases to the residents.The detail study of the water supplied from Khanpur dam giving alarming information as it has been transpired in the report that the execution authorities of the project paying little heed to their responsibilities and showing unwillingness to discharge their national duties as per the law required.