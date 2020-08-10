Water distribution to be ensured on merit: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Laghari on Monday said that water distribution for irrigation would be ensured only on merit as no political influence would be tolerated.

He was responding to the questions during current session of Punjab Assembly (PA) which started one hour and 50 minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair.

The Minister said the Irrigation department was facing some challenges due to insufficient funds but efforts were being made to provide relief to the people, adding that members of Punjab Assembly should also strive for increase in funds of Irrigation department.

He said that small dams should be constructed, adding that the government would start constructing small dams if the opposition pointed out suitable locations for the dams.

It was among top priorities of the Punjab government to ensure maintenance of canals instead of renovating the dilapidated rest houses, he asserted.

The Minister said the rest houses would also be repaired and renovated once the department got sufficient funds in this regard, adding that the government had also opened a number of rest houses for general public and the details of such rest houses could be downloaded from the department's website for bookings. He said that national assets should be updated and maintained instead of selling, he added.

Later, PML-N minority member Khalil Tahir Sindhu presented a resolution to include August 11 as Minority Day in educational syllabus which was unanimously passed by the house.

The Panel of Chairmen Mian Shafi Muhammad adjourned the session for indefinite period.