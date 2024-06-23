Open Menu

Water Emergency Cell Established To Facilitate Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Water Emergency Cell established to facilitate farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture Department has established a Water Emergency Cell at Hyderabad to facilitate and guide farmers in the wake of damage to two gates of Sukkur Barrage.

The Cell has been set up on the instructions of Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.

The Agriculture department had also appointed focal persons in all six divisions of the Sindh province to report on water scarcity, crop damage and other issues.

A total of 32 focal persons had been appointed at various levels in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that Sukkur Barrage irrigates about 70 percent of Sindh's agricultural land.

Farmers can contact the Water Emergency Cell's focal person Rasool Bux Khaskheli at 0229200968 number for guidance.

Focal persons had been appointed for each division Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Water Agriculture Guide Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

18 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

18 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

18 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

18 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

18 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan