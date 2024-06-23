Water Emergency Cell Established To Facilitate Farmers
Published June 23, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture Department has established a Water Emergency Cell at Hyderabad to facilitate and guide farmers in the wake of damage to two gates of Sukkur Barrage.
The Cell has been set up on the instructions of Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.
The Agriculture department had also appointed focal persons in all six divisions of the Sindh province to report on water scarcity, crop damage and other issues.
A total of 32 focal persons had been appointed at various levels in the province.
It is pertinent to mention that Sukkur Barrage irrigates about 70 percent of Sindh's agricultural land.
Farmers can contact the Water Emergency Cell's focal person Rasool Bux Khaskheli at 0229200968 number for guidance.
Focal persons had been appointed for each division Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas.
