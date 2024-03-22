Water, Energy Termed Life Matter, Death For Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Experts on Friday termed water and energy a matter of life and death for the country emphasizing the importance of discussing water worldwide.
They said it is not only essential for life but also human health. They informed that the main purpose of celebrating World Water Day was to raise awareness of its importance among people.
Addressing the participants of an awareness walk participants Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana stated that water is a vital component of our lives, and its scarcity will render life meaningless in the world.
He noted that the issue of water scarcity is becoming increasingly serious, with 71pc of the Earth's surface covered by water and 29pc by dry land.
Chairman Environmental Sciences Dept, Dr Tanveer ul Haq, remarked that the ability to conserve water in Pakistan is lower compared to other countries, attributing the fundamental water scarcity in the country to the lack of capacity to store water.
Planning at the national level has not yet been initiated, which could lead Pakistan to face water scarcity. Dean Faculty of Engineering, Dr Alamgir Akhtar Khan emphasized that water and energy are issues of life and death for us.
Unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 8,000 megawatts of electricity are being generated from water, while there is a capacity to generate 40,000 megawatts. He underscored the importance of conserving water worldwide, as it is not only essential for life but also wealth.
A large number of faculty members including Dr Mohsin Nawaz, Dr Saifullah, Dr Mohsin Khan, and Dr Usman Jamshaid, and students, participated in the awareness walk.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Musadik, US Ambassador discuss investment opportunities3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,500 litre expired vinegar, 300kg fungus-infested candied fruits3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on kite flying continues3 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against amendment to Elections Act3 minutes ago
-
On Pakistan Day; PM vows to put country on track of economic recovery3 minutes ago
-
District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto12 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders extend warm national day greetings to Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs13 minutes ago
-
Kite-flyer child injured after falling from roof13 minutes ago
-
Second Ramazan Juma payers held under tight security in Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered13 minutes ago