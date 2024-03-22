Water, energy termed life matter, death for Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Experts on Friday termed water and energy a matter of life and death for the country emphasizing the importance of discussing water worldwide.

They said it is not only essential for life but also human health. They informed that the main purpose of celebrating World Water Day was to raise awareness of its importance among people.

Addressing the participants of an awareness walk participants Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana stated that water is a vital component of our lives, and its scarcity will render life meaningless in the world.

He noted that the issue of water scarcity is becoming increasingly serious, with 71pc of the Earth's surface covered by water and 29pc by dry land.

Chairman Environmental Sciences Dept, Dr Tanveer ul Haq, remarked that the ability to conserve water in Pakistan is lower compared to other countries, attributing the fundamental water scarcity in the country to the lack of capacity to store water.

Planning at the national level has not yet been initiated, which could lead Pakistan to face water scarcity. Dean Faculty of Engineering, Dr Alamgir Akhtar Khan emphasized that water and energy are issues of life and death for us.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 8,000 megawatts of electricity are being generated from water, while there is a capacity to generate 40,000 megawatts. He underscored the importance of conserving water worldwide, as it is not only essential for life but also wealth.

A large number of faculty members including Dr Mohsin Nawaz, Dr Saifullah, Dr Mohsin Khan, and Dr Usman Jamshaid, and students, participated in the awareness walk.