Water experts of KOICA visit PCRWR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The water experts of Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) visited Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and discussed feasibility of a project titled "Establishment of Groundwater Recharge/ Rainwater Harvesting Ponds for Flood prevention, Mitigation, and Preparedness in districts Multan and Muzaffargarh of Punjab province of Pakistan".

Chairman PCRWR Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, welcomed the guests. Secretary, PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed, briefly presented the mandate, functions and different Research and Demonstration projects of PCRWR in different areas of the country, said a statement issued here on Friday.

She also highlighted the water-related issues in Pakistan.

Korean experts took a keen interest in the different interventions introduced by PCRWR to tackle water issues in the country.

They also emphasized on initiation of collaborative projects for better water management throughout the country.

They appreciated the tireless efforts of PCRWR in sensitizing water-related issues. Detailed deliberations were made on the modalities of the proposed project.

Later, Dr. Naveed Iqbal, Director, Hydrology, PCRWR has demonstrated the groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting system installed at PCRWR premises.