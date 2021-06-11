Water experts welcome Rs 91bn allocation for water reservoirs in budget 2021-22

The energy and water experts here Friday welcomed allocation of Rs 91 billion for construction of water reservoirs in federal budget 2021-22 and termed it would help overcome on the prevailing problem of energy shortfall in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The energy and water experts here Friday welcomed allocation of Rs 91 billion for construction of water reservoirs in Federal budget 2021-22 and termed it would help overcome on the prevailing problem of energy shortfall in the country.

Engr Malik Luqman, Planning Officer Energy and Power Department told APP on Friday that Government has allocated a huge amount of Rs 6 billion in the budget 2021-22 for under construction Mohmand Dam that after completion would produce 800MW low cost electricity and store over 1.2 million acres feet water besides provide 300 million gallon water to Peshawar.

He said Rs 57 billion were earmarked for construction of Dasu Hydropower Project in Upper Kohistan, Rs 23 billion for construction of Diamir Bhasha dam and Rs 14 billion for Nelum Jehlum hydropower project.

Former Chairman Wapda, Engr Shamsul Mulk termed allocation of Rs 91 billion for construction of water reservoirs in the federal budget was historic, adding despite huge water potential and dams sites in northern Pakistan, not a single dam was constructed after Turbella dam in the past.

He said Pakistan was a water scarcity country and construction of big water reservoirs was imperative to achieve self sufficiency in agriculture production, achieve autorky in food and produce low cost electricity for domestic, agriculture and industrial consumers.

Engr Shamsul Mulk said glaciers was melting fast due to climate change and Pakistan could face substantial water shortage by 2040 if dams were not built on priority basis.

He welcomed allocation of Rs 6 billion for construction of Mohmand Dam and Rs 57 billion for Dasu HPP besides Rs23 billion for Diamir Bhasha, saying River Sindh was a lifeline f Pakistan and small dams should also be constructed on it to get rid of load shedding.

He said small dams required less investment and time and we urgently required dams to store flood and rains water to protect our land from desertification and drought.