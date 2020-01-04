UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Filter Plant Installed At PIA Township

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Water filter plant installed at PIA Township

A new high tech automated Water Filter Plant has been installed here at PIA Township on Saturday, as a gift by Kasim textiles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :A new high tech automated Water Filter Plant has been installed here at PIA Township on Saturday, as a gift by Kasim textiles.

It was a critical demand by lower cadre PIA employees residing at the PIA Township located near the airport however with liquidity crunch of PIA it was not getting materialized.

PIA CEO had requested the philanthropic business community to help out in this regard.

With the installation of the filtration plant, the residents of the Township will now have access to safe and healthy drinking water.

Besides this filtration plant, a state of the art Information Technology laboratory is also being developed by another philanthropist for PIA Model School also located in the township.

The IT laboratory at the school will also provide quality training and free internet access to the students.

It must be noted here that the same township, which provides temporary housing to lower staff of PIA, was under encroachment and illegal occupation of non deserving pressure groups and associations and was cleared by the management and allocated to the deserving employees.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Water Same Textile PIA Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Genocide by Modi and his RSS in IOJK, a big blow o ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistani Senator Warns Soleimani's Death Could Tr ..

1 minute ago

Pak Navy inducts Maritime Patrol Aircraft

1 minute ago

Government moving rapidly to resolve financial pro ..

1 minute ago

Minister distributes cheques among minorities memb ..

10 minutes ago

Special Initiative Police Station introduced to fa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.