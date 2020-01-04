Water filter plant installed at PIA Township

(@FahadShabbir)

A new high tech automated Water Filter Plant has been installed here at PIA Township on Saturday, as a gift by Kasim textiles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :A new high tech automated Water Filter Plant has been installed here at PIA Township on Saturday, as a gift by Kasim textiles.

It was a critical demand by lower cadre PIA employees residing at the PIA Township located near the airport however with liquidity crunch of PIA it was not getting materialized.

PIA CEO had requested the philanthropic business community to help out in this regard.

With the installation of the filtration plant, the residents of the Township will now have access to safe and healthy drinking water.

Besides this filtration plant, a state of the art Information Technology laboratory is also being developed by another philanthropist for PIA Model School also located in the township.

The IT laboratory at the school will also provide quality training and free internet access to the students.

It must be noted here that the same township, which provides temporary housing to lower staff of PIA, was under encroachment and illegal occupation of non deserving pressure groups and associations and was cleared by the management and allocated to the deserving employees.