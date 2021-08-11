UrduPoint.com

Water Filter Tanks Being Provided In Respective District Of Balochistan For Ensuring Clean Water: Jogazai

Chief Executive of a non-governmental organization (NGO) HELP Balochistan, Dr Amir Muhammad Jogazai on Wednesday said that modern water filter tanks were being provided in respective districts of the province including Quetta and Loralai to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of a non-governmental organization (NGO) HELP Balochistan, Dr Amir Muhammad Jogazai on Wednesday said that modern water filter tanks were being provided in respective districts of the province including Quetta and Loralai to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people.

He expressed these views while installing water filter tanks at Quetta Press Club. General Secretary Quetta Press Club Banaras Khan, Adnan Ali Khan of Help, Kashif, Sanobar and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Amir Muhammad Jugaizai said, at least 22,000 solar lights have been distributed in the province so far. HELP Balochistan is taking measures by keeping in view the needs of the backward areas of the province, he added.

Jogaizai said that several diseases were spreading in Balochistan due to lack of clean drinking water saying in this regard, HELP Balochistan has launched the Personal Straw project, exported the modern style water filter tanks from abroad and distributed them across the province. He said water filter tanks have been installed in SOS Village, Darul Fallah Yateem Khana, Quetta Press Club, Darwaish Abad, Balili, Saraj-ul-Uloom Madrassa, Old Age Welfare, Loralai District Jail, Tablighi Markaz, Jogezai Petroleum, Girls' Madrassa and FC Headquarters.

He said that HELP Balochistan was the only organization which was exporting modern water filter tanks and solar lights, distributed them free of cost and added, the lifespan of the water tank filter is one lakh liters which could work for five years and even after that HELP Balochistan would replace the filter.

He said that 22,000 solar lights had been distributed in the province so far, out of which 15,000 solar lights were distributed in 16 villages of Duki.

He said that due to the lack of electricity in Balochistan, the problem of the people in remote areas for lighting of lamps and solar lights was solved.

He said that HELP Balochistan was carrying out welfare work in the province including the areas of Noshki, Dalbandin, Qila Abdullah with commitment to continue the work for the welfare of the people.

