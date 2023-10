(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated a water filtration plant at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan hospital, here on Monday.

The plant was installed by the Saylani Welfare at the hospital, located in Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

The DC appreciated water quality and also thanked the Saylani team.