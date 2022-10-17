UrduPoint.com

Water Filtration Plant At Madina Town Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood inaugurated a water filtration plant at Madina Town police station, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood inaugurated a water filtration plant at Madina Town police station, here on Monday.

He told the ceremony the plant was donated by Saylani Welfare Trust for providing potable water to the police.

He directed the police officials to look after the plant so that it could provide the clean drinking water to the police jawans for a long period of time.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Welfare Trust and others were also present.

