Water filtration plant inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool has inaugurated water filtration plant in Muneerabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that water filtration plants are being established and made functional for providing potable water to the general public for drinking purpose.

In this connection, cooperation of private sector and local philanthropists is very commendable.

He urged the people to take care of plant machinery so that it could provide potable water facility to the general public for a long time.

Area notables including Rao Iqbal, Nasir Naqshbandi, Waheed Khaliq were also present on the occasion.