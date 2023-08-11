Open Menu

Water Filtration Plant Inaugurated

Published August 11, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Abid Hussain Bhatti has inaugurated a water filtration plant beneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge to facilitate the area people with potable drinking water.

� Speaking on the occasion, he said that this plant was donated by Saylani Welfare Trust, which was striving day and night for welfare and betterment of the mankind.

�He appreciated the welfare service of Saylani Welfare Trust and said that potable drinking water was a basic need of people and the NGOs were sharing burden of the government in provision of basic amenities to the masses. �Chairman Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi and others were also present on the occasion.

