Water Filtration Plant Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt inaugurated water filtration plants at Dubai Chowk, Gohadpur, here today.
A grand ceremony was held on this occasion in which PML-N leaders Chacha Aslam, Omar Ayub, President Union Council Gohadpur Mian Afzal, Sami Khaliq, Abdul Hameed Qasim, Chaudhry Saifullah, Sheikh Nasir, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry and other dignitaries from across the area participated.
Addressing the ceremony, MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that provision of clean and safe water is the top priority of the Punjab government, as it is a basic need for human health and social welfare.
Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the establishment of water filtration plants is a practical manifestation of the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, under which the public is being provided with clean water facility at their doorsteps.
He said that clean water is not only a means of preventing diseases but also plays an important role in creating a healthy society. He added that the government is taking steps on a priority basis to solve public problems and more clean water projects in Sialkot will be completed soon.
The residents of the area expressed their happiness over the project and thanked the Punjab government and MPA Manshaullah Butt.
