Water Filtration Plant Inaugurated At IIUI
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at the male hostels on the university campus.
He was accompanied by Dr. Inam Ul Haq, Director Administration, representing Vice President (Academics & Finance) Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman, along with a team from Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, emphasized the university's commitment to adopting a student-centric approach and facilitating the IIUI community.
He highlighted the plant's benefits for the students and staff and underscored the importance of establishing a follow-up and maintenance mechanism to ensure its sustainability.
The filtration plant, valued at Rs 2 million, has a capacity of 1000 liters per hour and features Ultra Filtration (UT) technology with a SCADA monitoring and control system.
The project was initiated by Col (R) Athar Babar, former Provost Male and current Chief Security Officer, in collaboration with Ali Rafay, Assistant Director Hostels, and the HHRD team.
Earlier, Dr. Inam Ul Haq briefed the President on the initiative and acknowledged the contributions of HHRD for their support in the installation of the plant.
Representatives from HHRD, including Arsheed Baloch, Manager Health Program; Muhammad Imran, Senior Program Officer; Amjad Mehmood Amjad, Director Programs; and Raheel Ahmed, Manager Youth Program, were also present at the event.
On the occasion, Imran from HHRD explained the plant's operation, monitoring, and maintenance.
He emphasized its role in preventing waterborne diseases and supporting students' academic and physical well-being.
