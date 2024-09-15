Open Menu

Water Filtration Plant Installed At QMC Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur Principal Prof Dr Sofia Farrukh inaugurated the newly-installed water filtration plant at the girls hostel, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the ceremony, she said water was a blessing of Allah Almighty and stressed the need not to waste clean drinking water ever.

Being a health expert, she suggested that people should consume filtered water to save themselves from diseases. “There are several water-borne diseases, which infect humans when they drink contaminated water," she said and added that the QMC management had fulfilled its promise of providing filtered drinking water to students living in hostel.

