Water filtration plant installed in Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A water filtration plant has been installed in Samundri under the aegis of Al-Mujahid Welfare Organisation.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated the plant while Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan and head of NGO Rana Muhammad Suhail were present.

Principal Government Post-graduate College Dr Imtiaz Hussain Warraich, Mian Mumtaz Ahmed and others were also present.

The minister appreciated the noble cause of the NGO for providing clean drinking water to people of the area.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide basic amenities to masses at their doorstep.

Mian Mumtaz, an office-bearer of the NGO, said that this filtration plant has been installed at a cost of Rs 600,000.