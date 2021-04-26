Water filtration planted inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The business community is playing its role to provide clean drinking water to people of the district.

These views were expressed by former president Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry Masood Akhtar Khawaja after inaugurating a filtration plant jointly installed by Forward sports and Sialkot International Airport Limited at Darul Salam Sambarial.

Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, prominent industrialist Iftikhar Chaudhry, labor leader Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman, Iftikhar Ahmad Qureshi Advocate, Naseer Ahmad Finance Secretary Sialkot Customs Agents Association, and others were also present.

Masood Khawaja said that his organization was fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by installing filtration plants to provide clean water to people which was the third RO plant.