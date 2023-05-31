Water filtration plants in three districts made 100pc functional: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that water filtration plants in three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been made 100 percent functional.

As many as 275 plants are functional in district Faisalabad while remaining will also be functional within next two weeks.

The commissioner shared these details in a video link meeting held to review water filtration plants across Punjab province with caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar was also present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that philanthropists were being taken on-board to provide clean drinking water facilities to people. She told the meeting that 66 plants out of total in district Faisalabad were being operated under Aab Pak Authority.

The chief minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed to accelerate the work on water filtration plants for provision of clean drinking water to citizens. The CM also took a briefing about the establishment of cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.