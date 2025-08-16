Water Filtration Plants Progress Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan in which a detailed review was taken of the rehabilitation and installation of water filtration plants under the Punjab Clean Water Authority, Clean Punjab activities and arrangements to deal with possible rains.
The meeting was informed that a total of 1,277 filtration plants will be installed in all four districts of Sargodha division in phases. Under Phase 1, 658 plants will be installed in Bhakkar, Mianwali and Khushab, while 619 plants will be installed in Sargodha district in Phase 2. The project will cost Rs 8.8 billion and be completed by June 30, 2026. Preparation of PC-1 is in the final stages. A progress report on ongoing schemes related to the rehabilitation of existing filtration plants was also presented in the meeting. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that provision of clean water is the need of the hour to improve public health and quality of life. The completion of this project will directly benefit millions of people. He directed that the authority provide the details of site selection to the divisional and district administrations so that amendments can be made as per local requirements.
Furthermore, in view of the PDMA warning, the commissioner directed the district administration and WASA to remain on high alert and ensure preventive measures. He said that WASA as a technical institution should perform best during rains, keep a close watch on the condition of the rivers and complete all preparations to deal with flood concerns. The meeting also reviewed the activities of Clean Punjab. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners and CEO Solid Waste Management to ensure effective collection of garbage from house to house, wash the roads and clean the construction debris, desilt the drains and drains in villages. He clarified that there will be no compromise on Clean Punjab.
The meeting also discussed the formation of committees at the village and union council levels, TORs and city beautification plans. It was attended by ADCR Sargodha Fahad Mahmood, ADC Sargodha Headquarters Majid Bin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioners Khushab Farwa Aamir, Mianwali Khalid Goraiya, Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, MD WASA Azizullah Khan and Assistant Commissioners through video link.
