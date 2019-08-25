Water flow at River Sutlej fluctuating at 18 ft: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Sunday said water flow in the River Sutlej after attaining flood situation had started fluctuating at 18 feet with declined discharge of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the NDMA monsoon situation report, the water level in the River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was recorded 19 feet with discharge of 55,900 cusecs and at Sulemankui Headworks it was 54,100 cusecs. The water level at Talwar Post was at 8.2 feet, Bakerke Post 625.5 feet and Fateh Mohd Post 11.7 feet.

"No damages and losses have been reported in the area where the relief activities are being carried out by the district administration in the supervision of Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab," the report mentioned.

The NDMA forecast that scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls were expected in the next 24 hours over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

Isolated thunderstorm and rain were also expected over Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions and East Balochistan.

"No significant flood generating rainfall is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers," the report noted.

The NDMA claimed that the water flow in the River Sutlej at Sulemanki was likely to range between 45,000 to 70,000 cusecs (low flood level) during next 48 hours and at islam between 40,000 to 60,000 cusecs (low flood level).