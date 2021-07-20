Water flow normal in KP rivers : PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that water flow is normal in all rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and continuously monitoring monsoon rain situation.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkwa PMDA, Sharif Hussain on Sunday personally monitored river flow in rivers through telemeter system installed at PDMA office .

He said that PDMA offices across the province would remain open during Eid holidays to facilitate citizen and cope with any emergency situation due to rains.

In view of the monsoon rains, the district administration Peshawar, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department and concerned Town Municipal Administration (TMA) have conducted joint exercises besides establishing a control room in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, Peshawar.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Hajra Saleem from PDMA, Owais Afridi from Rescue 1122, Sub-Engineer Iftikhar Khan and officers of other concerned departments visited Kabul River and reviewed the flow of water at various points.