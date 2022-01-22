UrduPoint.com

Water Flow Normal In Nullah Lai: MD WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD), WASA Raja Shoukat said that water flow was normal in Nullah Lai and the sanitation staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was present along Nullah Lai particularly in low-lying areas of the town .

During his visit to Nullah Lai here on Saturday, he said that after the Meteorological Department's prediction of heavy rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Friday night to Monday morning, WASA had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.

He said that the staff and machinery had been deployed on Friday in different areas along Nullah Lai and low-lying areas.

He informed that so far 6 mm rain had been recorded while 30 mm more rain was expected.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines. "We are ready to face any kind of situation," he claimed.

All the sanitation workers had been asked to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.

The leaves of the field staff had also been cancelled, he said adding, the Nullah Lai was completely cleaned before Monsoon and water flow in the Nullah was normal.

He said that the current rain spell was good for crops. The rains had improved water level considerably in Rawal Dam which would be supplied to the urban population in the twin cities during summer season, he added.

