Water Flow Rises Again In Ravi, Chenab And Sutlej Rivers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The water level in the Ravi River has once again surged, with inflows reaching around 150,000 cusecs by late Sunday night, official source said.
In response to the fresh flood wave, authorities have decided to make major controlled breaches along the Jhang–Multan road.
Four to five breach points will be created between Haveli Koranga and Haji Dawana to divert water and minimize pressure on vulnerable embankments.
The Head Muhammad Wala Bridge has also been closed for all traffic as a precautionary measure.
At the same time, the Ravi recorded over 157,000 cusecs at Head Balloki and more than 110,000 cusecs at Head Sidhnai.
Both points are now categorized under high-level flood.
The Chenab River has seen its flow rise to nearly 448,000 cusecs at Chiniot, posing a serious threat to low-lying areas along its course.
The Sutlej River too remains under high flood conditions, with water flows reaching more than 132,000 cusecs at Head Sulemanki.
Continuous monitoring was underway, while evacuation and rescue operations were being expanded in vulnerable districts to ensure the safety of local population.
