Open Menu

Water Flow Rises Again In Ravi, Chenab And Sutlej Rivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Water flow rises again in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The water level in the Ravi River has once again surged, with inflows reaching around 150,000 cusecs by late Sunday night, official source said.

In response to the fresh flood wave, authorities have decided to make major controlled breaches along the Jhang–Multan road.

Four to five breach points will be created between Haveli Koranga and Haji Dawana to divert water and minimize pressure on vulnerable embankments.

The Head Muhammad Wala Bridge has also been closed for all traffic as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, the Ravi recorded over 157,000 cusecs at Head Balloki and more than 110,000 cusecs at Head Sidhnai.

Both points are now categorized under high-level flood.

The Chenab River has seen its flow rise to nearly 448,000 cusecs at Chiniot, posing a serious threat to low-lying areas along its course.

The Sutlej River too remains under high flood conditions, with water flows reaching more than 132,000 cusecs at Head Sulemanki.

Continuous monitoring was underway, while evacuation and rescue operations were being expanded in vulnerable districts to ensure the safety of local population.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

2 days ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

3 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

3 days ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

3 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

3 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan