Water Flows At Ganda Singhwala Decline, Situation Stable At Sulaimanki: NEOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Saturday said the water flows at Ganda Singhwala were decreasing and the water flows at Sulaimanki despite increasing inflows sustained a stable level

As per the data of the Flood Forecasting Division and Punjab Irrigation Department, the water flow in Ganda Singhwala has been recorded with a decrease of 29,000 cusecs.

While the water reaching Sulaimanki has increased to 70,000 cusecs, but indicating a stable trend.

However, no alarming water flow was recorded in South Punjab and East Balochistan region.

