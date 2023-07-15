Water flows at Ganda Singhwala decline, situation stable at Sulaimanki: NEOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Saturday said the water flows at Ganda Singhwala were decreasing and the water flows at Sulaimanki despite increasing inflows sustained a stable level.

As per the data of the Flood Forecasting Division and Punjab Irrigation Department, the water flow in Ganda Singhwala has been recorded with a decrease of 29,000 cusecs.

While the water reaching Sulaimanki has increased to 70,000 cusecs, but indicating a stable trend.

However, no alarming water flow was recorded in South Punjab and East Balochistan region.