Water Flows Gradually Rise At Kotri Barrage

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Water flows gradually rise at Kotri barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The flows in the Indus River at Kotri barrage are gradually increasing with 24,505 cusecs water recorded upstream on Sunday.

According to the figures shared by the Irrigation Department, the barrage released 1,200 cusecs downstream while the rest of the water was shared among its 4 canals.

The barrage allocated 7,150 cusecs to Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, which supplied water to Karachi, up from 6,050 cusecs on May 4, 4,705 cusecs on May 3 and 5,125 cusecs on May 2.

Likewise, 7,675 cusecs of water was allocated to New Fuleli canal, 5,750 to Old Fuleli canal and 2,530 to Akram canal.

Although the allocations for Akram and OlD Fuleli canals have remained the same since May 1, albeit the later witnessing a drop to 3,300 cusecs on May 3, the water flows in New Fuleli have slightly increased from 7,025 cusecs on May 1 to 7,675 cusecs on Sunday.

