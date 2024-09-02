Water from Manchar lake being released in Indus river: DC Jamshoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan on Monday said 18,000 cusecs water is being released from the Manchar lake near Sehwan to the Indus River through Arhal canal's head and tail regulators.

Accompanied by the irrigation officers, the DC visited the lake, canals and distributaries to review the flood situation. He said that water from the lake was being released in the river through 8 gates at the canal's head regulator and 5 gates at its tail regulator. He apprised that the level of the Indus was currently at 117 Reduced Level (RL) which happened to be below the lake's level at 123 RL."There is no imminent threat of flooding in Manchar," he asserted.

The DC also inspected the work of restoration of the embankments of Main Nara Valley Drain (MNVD) from the Zero Point to the Indus link in Dadu district. He noted that the width of the banks was being expanded to 20 feet. Wassan also visited the inundated road which connected Sehwan with villages in Jhangara rural town. He told that a patch of 300 meters to 400 meters of that road had been submerged by the lake. However, he added, the district administration had provided an alternate route for people of the both sides to travel. He claimed that vehicles, motorcycles and even pedestrians were using that road. The DC said he himself had travelled on that road along with other officials.

