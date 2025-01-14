Water guidelines issued for wheat crop

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has issued water application guidelines for wheat crop advising farmers to stay on schedule to get better quality and production results.

For wheat crop sown in fields vacated by cotton, maize or sugarcane, farmers should apply first water 20-25 days after sowing, agriculture spokesman said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

Second water should be applied 80-90 days after sowing and the third water 125-130 days after sowing.

For wheat crop sown after paddy crop, first water be applied 35-45 days after sowing, second water 80-90 days and third water 125-130 days after sowing.

The spokesman said that late sown wheat crop should get first water 25-30 days after sowing, second water 70-80 days and third water 110-115 days after sowing.

