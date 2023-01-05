ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is executing mega development projects both in the water and hydropower sectors worth Rs. 2,500 billion to ensure the food and energy security of the country.

Sharing details of the mega projects, sources told APP here that these projects included Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam, Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Projects, etc. The under-construction projects were scheduled to be completed phase-wise from 2023 to 2029, they said.

They said on completion of the projects, gross water storage capacity in the country would increase by 9.7 million acre feet (MAF) which would be sufficient to irrigate 3.5 million acres of land. In addition, these projects would also help double the hydel power generation capacity of WAPDA, they said.

The sources said the water situation in Pakistan could only be improved by constructing more dams, conserving water, adopting modern irrigation techniques, and minimizing water evaporation losses. One more mega water reservoir after Diamer Basha Dam could bring a landmass, through which economic benefit worth $ 10 billion per annum could be achieved.

It is pertinent to mention here that per capita water availability in the country has come down from 5,650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meters per annum, pushing us to the stage of a water-scarce country. Pakistan can store only 10% of its annual river flows against the world average of 40%.

We have merely 30 days carry-over capacity of water in comparison to India with 170 days, Egypt with 700 days, and the USA with 900 days.