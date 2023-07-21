Water in Mangla dam reaches close to its maximum level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 21 (APP):Water level in the Mangla dam is rising close to its maximum 1211.85 feet level, with live storage of 5.112 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Friday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir reported as 68000 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir, the official sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country was Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 285300 cusecs and Outflows 251000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 62100 cusecs and Outflows 62100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 231000 cusecs and Outflow 231000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 68000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 112200 cusecs and Outflows 94000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 244600 cusecs and Outflows 237600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 223900 cusecs and Outflows 246900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 200800 cusecs and Outflows 182800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 181900 cusecs and Outflows 152100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 142300 cusecs and Outflows 88900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 73100 cusecs and Outflows 33700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 55500 cusecs and Outflow 44000 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 30500 cusecs and Outflows 19000 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1521.73 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.247 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1211.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Friday 5.112 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.131 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday.