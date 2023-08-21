Open Menu

Water In Mangla Dam Remains Maximum Level 5th Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Water in Mangla Dam remains maximum level 5th consecutive day

The water level in Mangla Dam has remained consistent at its designated maximum level of 1242 feet for the fifth successive day on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in Mangla Dam has remained consistent at its designated maximum level of 1242 feet for the fifth successive day on Monday.

As confirmed by official sources, Mangla Dam, a colossal reservoir renowned for its substantial water storage capacity, was filled to its full conservation capacity of 1242 feet just last Thursday.

At present, the reservoir holds a significant 7.356 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, as reported by WAPDA's media wing. Notably, the inflow of the Jhelum River into the Mangla reservoir was measured at 22500 cusecs, which aligned with the outflow of the same volume from the dam.

Related Topics

Water WAPDA Dam Same Jhelum Media From Million

Recent Stories

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity w ..

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

3 minutes ago
 Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

3 minutes ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

4 minutes ago
Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

12 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

12 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

12 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

12 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

10 minutes ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan