Water in Mangla Dam remains maximum level 5th consecutive day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in Mangla Dam has remained consistent at its designated maximum level of 1242 feet for the fifth successive day on Monday.

As confirmed by official sources, Mangla Dam, a colossal reservoir renowned for its substantial water storage capacity, was filled to its full conservation capacity of 1242 feet just last Thursday.

At present, the reservoir holds a significant 7.356 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, as reported by WAPDA's media wing. Notably, the inflow of the Jhelum River into the Mangla reservoir was measured at 22500 cusecs, which aligned with the outflow of the same volume from the dam.